The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the more intriguing teams to follow this offseason. Led by the Lamar Jackson contract saga, the Ravens enter voluntary team workouts with newfound confidence in the present and future state of the franchise.

After inking Jackson to a record contract, the Ravens can look forward to working on a new offensive scheme with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Those gameplans will also include wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who made his return to the practice field on Monday.

Bateman was sidelined for 11 games last season due to a foot injury. He was expected to be one of the Ravens’ top playmakers but instead spent the majority of the season off the field. His return to practice marks another milestone in his recovery and should put him on track to be back at full strength by the time training camp rolls around.

A first-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, Bateman has 800 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 18 career games. Despite the injury-riddled season last year, Bateman should and will be expected to take the next step in year three.

Bateman should slot in as a starter for the Ravens alongside newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. That duo gives Jackson two reliable weapons, but health will play a major factor in how much Bateman and OBJ will impact Baltimore’s season.

The return of Rashod Bateman is a good sign for the Ravens and their offense. Getting him back up to speed before the 2023 season kicks off could make the difference between a playoff appearance or not.