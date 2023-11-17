Mark Andrews will likely miss the remainder of the season for the Ravens, and John Harbaugh is not happy about it.

The Baltimore Ravens are having another impressive season this year as they are currently 8-3, and they just picked up a huge win on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore is currently in first place in the AFC North, but the race is tight. They came into their Thursday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals just .5 games up on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and just 1.5 games up on the Bengals who are in last place. It was a big game, and the Ravens got the job done, winning the game 34-20. The Ravens have the second best record in the AFC, and that win against the Bengals game them a little bit of breathing room in the division.

It was a great win for the Ravens on Thursday, and the season has been full of positives, but there was some unfortunate news during the game. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is one of the best TEs in the league, but his season is likely over after taking a weird hit from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. John Harbaugh didn't seem too happy about the hit after the game.

“It was definitely a hip drop tackle,” John Harbaugh said, according to a tweet from Jonas Shaffer. “… Was it even necessary in that situation?”

The Ravens have one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and the most important thing for them down the stretch is staying healthy. Baltimore was one of the best teams in the league for awhile last year as well, but they started to struggle a little bit near the end of the season because of so many key players going down with injury. Hopefully that isn't the case again this season for the Ravens.

Baltimore will now get a long rest after the Thursday game and they will return to action on November 26th for another primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers.