Ravens TE Isaiah Likely may be a starter after Mark Andrews' potentially season-ending injury, and he spoke for the whole locker room tonight

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is feared to have suffered a season-ending injury, with head coach John Harbaugh offering a dire update on the star's outlook following their 34-20 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Andrews sustained the injury very early in the contest when he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

After the game, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely summed up how the entire locker room is feeling, according to Bo Smolka of PressBox:

“TE Isaiah Likely, who moves into the starting TE role, says that every snap, every play the rest of the season “is for 89.”'

89, of course, is Mark Andrews' number.

Andrews is set to receive an MRI on Friday, but his season is believed to be over. The Ravens now will move ahead without arguably their best downfield threat. Before he exited the Bengals game, Andrews had two catches on two targets for 23 receiving yards. The 28-year-old entered Week 11 of the 2023 NFL regular season second on the Ravens with 521 receiving yards to go with a team-leading six touchdowns on 43 receptions.

TE Likely is now the presumptive starter, but the team will also be relying more heavily on Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor.

The Ravens are glad to get a win on Thursday Night Football against the Bengals, but it certainly came at a cost. Now the team looks ahead to the rest of their season without one of their best offensive weapons available.

The Ravens next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 26.