Tragedy struck the city of Baltimore early Tuesday morning when the Francis Scott Key Bridge suddenly collapsed after apparently getting hit by a 985-foot cargo ship. Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was among the first athletes who sent out a message in support of everyone who was affected by this tragic accident.
Lamar Jackson shares message after Key Bridge tragedy
The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player took to social media to express his pain over the accident and provide strength to those who are dealing with the aftermath of the collapse.
“For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all…🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” the Ravens signal-caller posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).
The ship, called DALI, that smashed into the bridge is said to be owned by Singapore-based Grace Ocean Pte and was chartered by shipping company Maersk to transport cargo to Sri Lanka. Upon impact, the bridge crumbled into the river with vehicles and a crew of construction workers plunging into the Patapsco River.
Every crew member of the ship is reportedly safe, per CNN
The vessel is currently holding onto its position at the site of the collision and is in a stable condition. All 22 crew members are safe and accounted for. CNN has reached out to the Synergy Group, the ship’s managing company, for comment.
Meanwhile, there are reportedly five vehicles that have already been taken out of the water, as search and rescue operations continue, according to CNN.
Other Ravens react to Key Bridge collapse
As a football team that has long become a major part of the lives of people in Baltimore, the Ravens are trying to at least let people in the city know that they have their backs in moments such as this.
Apart from Jackson, other members of the Ravens family also shared their thoughts on the tragedy and tried to console everyone affected by the shocking collapse of the infrastructure.
“Please say your Prayers for Baltimore 🙏🏽,” wide receiver Tylan Wallace posted on X.
“Thoughts and prayers for the city of Baltimore and the families involved🙏🏾,” defensive back Brandon Stephens shared.
Former Ravens wideout Torrey Smith, who won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2013, said the following: “Prayers up for everyone involved with the Key Bridge accident 🙏🏿”
The Ravens released a statement as well:
“Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by the horrific Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning. We are grateful for the first responders and local leaders who are on scene to lead the search and rescue efforts and to support those families who have been most directly impacted. We know that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event. Statement from the Baltimore Ravens”
The Ravens' baseball counterparts have also sent out a message, with the Baltimore Orioles sharing the following statement:
“A STATEMENT FROM THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES We are devastated by the news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this tragedy. We thank the brave first responders and the men and women actively working on rescue efforts. Baltimore, we're a tight-knit and resilient city. Together we will get through this. Orioles”