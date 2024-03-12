The twists keep on coming for this NFL free agency period. The Baltimore Ravens have now jumped in and agreed to sign Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to a deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
‘Free-agent Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. The King now will play in the Queen City.'
Derrick Henry now teams up with Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews after the Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC this past season. Shortly after the news broke, Henry took to X to show his feelings about the change of scenery:
Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾
— Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024
The Ravens had been rumored as an option for Henry, and they tried to acquire him in the past. Now, The King finally lands in Baltimore and joins a loaded offense. The Titans agreed to a deal with Tony Pollard on Monday, so Henry's run with the franchise comes to an end after eight seasons. Gus Edwards left the Ravens for the Los Angeles Chargers, so Henry has a stronghold on the backfield in Baltimore.
Henry, who has the most rushing yards by a RB since 2018, joins Lamar Jackson, who has the most rushing yards for a QB since 2018, as Schefter noted.
Henry rushed for 1,167 yards with 12 touchdowns for the Titans this past season. He has five 1,000-yard-plus seasons, including an unreal 2,027-yard season in 2020 where he scored 17 touchdowns in 16 games.
After the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, they are loading up to try and make a Super Bowl run.