Recently, the NFL world received a jolt to the senses when it was revealed that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had been released by the Baltimore Ravens, the team who he helped lead to the AFC Championship Game this past season. At 31 years old, Beckham Jr. may not be the athlete that he once was during his time with the New York Giants, but the talented wide receiver is still expected to have a number of suitors on the free agent market following his release from the Ravens.
Still, it appears that the former LSU Tiger harbors no ill will toward the Ravens in the wake of the release, as Beckham Jr. recently took to his account on Instagram to pen a heartfelt farewell to Baltimore.
“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall,” wrote Beckham's message in part, which was posted alongside a picture of him running out of the Ravens' tunnel in uniform. “Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I fxck wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this shxt a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz.”
As previously mentioned, Beckham Jr. is now able to sign with a different team following his release from the Ravens. Over the course of his illustrious career, Beckham Jr. has accomplished numerous milestones, including winning a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2021-22 season, along with producing one of the most famous highlights of all time in a November game with the Giants back in 2014.