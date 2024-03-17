Numerous players ended up signing deals with rival teams this offseason and it's caused quite a stir for some fans. One example is Patrick Queen who left the Baltimore Ravens for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Apparently, some Baltimore fans have annoyed Queen to the point where he lashed out at them.
The veteran linebacker didn't mince words at all. Patrick Queen blasted obnoxious Ravens fans for the messages they've seemingly been sending him. However, Queen does end his post thanking those who support him, as not every fan is calling him out. But here's what he had to say.
“Honestly bruh y'all can stfu now. It's not even that deep for us players until game week and y'all can't understand the fact it wasn't up to me. I gave y'all everything I had [and] now when it's time for me to do what I need [to do] y'all hurt about everything I say. Go touch some grass and fill the void in y'all life. To [the] ones still showing love even with the switch this not to y'all.”
Some fans are just too loyal to their favorite team to a fault. We get it, you love the team and the players. However, professional sports is a business. Typically when a player leaves through free agency they're doing so because that team chose to not bring them back. If more people understood that then Patrick Queen wouldn't have to send a fiery message like this one.
At the end of the day, Queen might just mark the Ravens on the calendar once the season starts. He'll want to shut up the critics in Baltimore and prove the Steelers they made the right decision signing him in free agency.
Patrick Queen brings incredible consistency to Pittsburgh's front seven. He's proven to be reliable and a total monster attacking the ball. Look for him to continue playing at a high level now that he's in Pittsburgh.