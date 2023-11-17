With his performance for the Ravens in their victory over the Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. tallied his most yards in a single game since 2019.

The Baltimore Ravens continue to go on a roll. Facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the Ravens took care of business handily, with Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. even partying like it's 2019 en route to a 34-20 victory that moves them to 8-3 on the season — convincingly in a class of their own atop the AFC North.

Beckham, the star wide receiver capable of jaw-dropping catches, has placed a plethora of injury problems throughout his career, which even cut his prime short. But on Thursday night against the Bengals, the 31-year old wideout showed why he remains a dangerous weapon for Jackson and the Ravens to utilize. He put up 116 yards on four receptions, and in doing so, showed shades of his former self from four years ago.

According to StatMuse, with his performance for the Ravens in their victory over the Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. tallied his most yards in a single game since 2019. Back on September 16, 2019, Beckham was able to amass 161 yards on six receptions (10 targets) in a dominant 23-3 win for his former team, the Cleveland Browns, over the New York Jets.

In fact, since then, including tonight's effort, Beckham has only crossed the 100-yard mark twice. The last time Beckham breached 100 yards before tonight came in 2019 as well, on October 13, which goes to show how Beckham's career has gone over the past four years.

To see Beckham round back into form is nothing short of astounding. While there's no doubting the Ravens wideout's talents, it's his durability that will always remain a question mark. It must not have been easy for him to come back from two ACL tears, the most recent of which came during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in 2022, and now, the veteran wide receiver's career trajectory appears to be on an upward trend.

However, despite all the positives in his performance for the Ravens on Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. had to depart the game prematurely after he sustained a shoulder injury. The Ravens will be hoping that the injury Beckham sustained isn't too serious and that he can suit up for the team as soon as November 26, when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.