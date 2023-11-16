Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson is close to breaking Randall Cunningham's rushing record and has a chance to surpass him on TNF.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in what should be a thrilling AFC North showdown. However, all eyes are on Lamar Jackson as he has an opportunity to make NFL history.

Philadelphia Eagles legend, Randall Cunningham finished his career with 4,928 rushing yards before calling it a career. It took him 16 seasons to acquire that total. Even so, Jackson is just 11 rushing yards away from breaking that record, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The current record is held by Michael Vick, who has 6,109 career rushing yards. Cam Newton (5,628), and Russell Wilson (5,167) are in second and third.

To make it even more impressive, the Ravens quarterback is about to surpass a legend in just his sixth season in the league. Based on his trajectory, it wouldn't be surprising to see him break Vick's all-time record.

“All the quarterbacks ahead of Jackson on the list played a lot longer than Jackson has: Vick played 143 games in his career, Newton played 148, Wilson has played 181 and Cunningham has played 161. Tonight will be the 81st game of Jackson’s career, so he’ll have more rushing yards than Randall Cunningham in about half as many games.”

That's just impressive no matter how you look at it. Lamar Jackson is genuinely a one-of-a-kind athlete when it comes to the quarterback position. The Ravens are lucky to have him, as Jackson has proven time and time again that he's a threat in the pocket and with his legs.

Look for the Ravens' star to surpass Cunningham early in the game, as a 12 yard scramble will place Jackson in third place on the all-time rushing yards list for quarterbacks.