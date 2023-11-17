Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr left the TNF game vs. Bengals with a shoulder injury that was seemingly caused by a Logan Wilson tackle

Although the Baltimore Ravens handily defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, this Week 11 Thursday Night Football battle felt like a war of attrition. Both teams were devastated by injuries, with the latest one coming to veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Ravens say WR Odell Beckham Jr now has a shoulder injury,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported towards the end of Baltimore's 34-20 victory. Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson, who caught tight end Mark Andrews with a hip-drop tackle that might result in a season-ending ankle injury and then briefly sidelined quarterback Lamar Jackson (also ankle), walloped Beckham from behind.

The big hit occurred after Jackson linked up with Beckham for a 51-yard reception with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The catch essentially sealed the outcome of the game, but at what cost? The 31-year-old was labeled questionable but ultimately did not return to the lopsided affair.

Fortunately, the Super Bowl 56 champion's injury is not overly concerning to head coach John Harbaugh. Another setback for an athlete who has repeatedly been on the road to recovery would be absolutely deflating for him and fans. Although the Wilson tackle was a clean hit, there will be fans who take notice of him after he was involved in three separate injury incidents.

But we all know the dangers of this brutal sport. Prior to exiting the game, Odell Beckham Jr put together his best effort since joining Baltimore. He tallied four receptions 116 yards, flashing impressive footwork and agility.

It is discouraging to see him suffer any type of physical issue given his growing chemistry with Jackson, but if Beckham can once again return to health, he will likely be the Ravens' X-factor the rest of the way.