Odell Beckham will have to find another team to showcase his talents, with this time with the Baltimore Ravens apparently done. With Baltimore moving on from the veteran wide receiver, Beckham thought it's just the right time for him to say goodbye to the team that he suited up for in the 2023 NFL season.
“Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall,” Beckham posted on his Instagram account.
Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. posts what appears to be a goodbye on his Instagram.
Beckham played just one season for the Ravens, recording 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions and 64 targets. The former LSU Tigers star wideout arrived at Baltimore in 2023 via a one-year deal worth $15 million. Although his overall performance in the lone year he was with the Ravens was not exactly exceptional, he's still someone who can bring experience and threat to defenses downfield for his next team.
Where will Odell Beckham Jr. play after his stint with the Ravens?
Even though he's already 31 and his prime is clearly behind him now, Beckham can still generate interest in the free-agent market. Teams like the Buffalo Bills or even the Kansas City Chiefs can be potential landing spots for Beckham, who was taken in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft as the 12th pick overall of that class by the New York Giants.
Beckham can no longer command a hefty price in the market given his age and history of injuries, a one-year deal with a contender would still make sense for him. There are also rumors linking him to the New York Jets, where he could help the team's offense that will practically be re-debuting Aaron Rodgers in 2024 after the future Hall of Fame quarterback suffered a devastating injury in the very first week of the 2023 NFL season. Over at Spotrac, Beckham has an estimated market value of $11.9 million for a year.
So far in his career in the pros, Beckham has 7, 932 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns on 566 receptions across 110 games played with the Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and the Ravens.