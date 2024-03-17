Former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. is among a handful of veteran wide receivers who could be targets for the New York Jets in free agency, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
“As for free agents, it's a middling group that includes a fading star (Odell Beckham Jr..), a star coming off ACL surgery (Mike Williams), a steady WR3 (Tyler Boyd) and another Rodgers crony (Marquez Valdes-Scantling). Williams is reportedly visiting this week. Also keep an eye on Beckham, whom they almost signed last year.”
Beckham played in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season, finishing with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He had four catches for seven yards in two playoff games, a Division Round win over the Houston Texans followed by a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
The two-time All-Pro signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in free agency last April. After missing all of 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL, Beckham returned to the field last season hoping emerge as a dynamic, reliable target for Baltimore franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. He fell well short of that status, though, clearly slowed by physical wear and tear due not just to his recent ACL surgery, but nearly a decade of professional football.
New York badly needs reinforcements at wide receiver behind star pass-catcher Garrett Wilson. Veteran Allen Lazard is still on the roster, but underperformed last season after longtime teammate Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1. Rising second-year receivers Tashaun Gipson and Xavier Brownlee remain, too.
Expect the Jets to add at least one wide receiver in free agency. They could also target wideouts in the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning with the No. 10 overall pick.