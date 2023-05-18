Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo wanted to throw it back to his Michigan days and wear number 55, but Ravens legend Terrell Suggs wasn’t having it. Ojabo approached Suggs- and even Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti- about wearing number 55 but the seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher didn’t want Ojabo donning his iconic Baltimore number.

Here’s what Ojabo had to say about Suggs vetoing his jersey number request, per Pro Football Talk.

“Suggs not letting me. We had discussions, got Bisciotti involved a little bit, but that’s above me. He’s a legend. So, I’m going to stick with 90. I had to try, but he’s not going for it.”

The Ravens don’t have any retired jersey numbers, but the team does hold several, such as Suggs’, in high regard.

Clearly, continuing the tradition of wearing his college number 55 was important enough to Ojabo to even approach the Ravens owner about it.

But legends are legends for a reason- and Suggs doesn’t want anyone else to be remembered for number 55 on the Ravens other than himself.

Suggs made seven Pro Bowls with the Ravens, posting seven double-digit sack seasons while winning two Super Bowls with the organization.

He became well-known for his trash talking abilities, as he would often lock heads with the best players the league had to offer, such as Tom Brady, and trade barbs.

Ojabo missed nearly his entire rookie season with a torn Achillies that he suffered at his Michigan pro day last March.

Unfortunately for Ojabo, he’ll have to find his way in the Ravens organization with number 90 instead.