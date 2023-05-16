Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Zay Flowers was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft, giving Lamar Jackson another weapon outside alongside newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. With the influx of money from making it to the NFL, Flowers was able to give back to one of his top supporters, his dad.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers gifted his dad a new car 🥹❤️ (🎥: @NFL, @ZayFlowers)pic.twitter.com/BVve4Obx1h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2023

It is a really nice gesture from Flowers, one that we often see when athletes make it to their respective professional leagues. Flowers’ dad will now be driving to and fro Ravens games in style.

For Flowers, it won’t be long before he refocuses on the season ahead. Despite being a rookie, he figures to be a key weapon on a Ravens offense that has retooled around Lamar Jackson.

Besides Flowers and OBJ, the Ravens will still be trotting out Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. These four guys make a formidable pass-catching unit for Jackson, who expects to have a big season in 2023.

Jackson was public about how excited he is about throwing to this new offense, especially Zay Flowers. The Boston College product was electric in his university days, possessing speed and quickness that will certainly translate to the next level.

Although Flowers will be thrown into the fire rather quickly to start his career, there is no guarantee he will put up big numbers. The Ravens offense does figure to throw the ball more this season, however they will undoubtedly be running the ball quite often with Jackson and JK Dobbins in the backfield.

Still, expect Flowers to make some headlines on the field in his rookie season. It is nice to see him make a classy headline off the field before his first NFL campaign gets going.