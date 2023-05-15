The Baltimore Ravens roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Ravens training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. Here we are going to look at the updated Ravens depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

At last, the Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson have reached a mutual agreement on their much-anticipated contract extension, putting an end to the discussions that have been circulating for the past few years. It’s commendable that both parties have managed to come to a consensus, and the Ravens have made some smart moves in bringing in receiver talent in the form of Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers. That’s despite already having a lengthy list of veteran free agents still available in the market. That list included Marcus Peters, Justin Houston, and Jason Pierre-Paul. Additionally, Baltimore has secured cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and also has other viable candidates from their team to fill the gaps left by departing veterans.

Now let’s look at the updated Baltimore Ravens depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Running Back: JK Dobbins

Wide Receiver 1: Rashod Bateman

Wide Receiver 2: Odell Beckham Jr.

Tight End: Mark Andrews

Wide Receiver 3: Zay Flowers

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley

Left Guard: Ben Cleveland

Center: Tyler Linderbaum

Right Guard: Kevin Zeitler

Right Tackle: Mordan Moses

The Ravens have changed this offseason, despite their long-term commitment to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman has departed, and Todd Monken has taken over the role. Monken previously served as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also won back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs. Monken may just be the best addition to their offense this year.

Keep in mind that the Ravens have made significant additions to their receiving corps. Again, they signed OBJ and drafted Flowers in the first round of the NFL draft. The team now boasts a diverse group of receivers, including Rashod Bateman. He had an impressive yards-per-route-run average in limited playtime last season. Tight end Mark Andrews is also a strong option. He ranked third in the league for receiving yards.

In the meantime, fullback Patrick Ricard is a wildcard for the team. Take note that Monken’s offensive strategies have not heavily utilized fullbacks in the past. However, Ricard’s strong performance last season could prompt Monken to adapt his play-calling to include Ricard in the offense.

Of course, despite the additions to the receiving corps, Jackson’s rushing abilities remain a key component of the team’s offense. Since joining the league in 2018, Jackson has forced the most missed tackles of any non-running back. In addition, his rushing grade is second only to Josh Allen of the Bills. With a more balanced offensive coordinator and a stronger receiving corps, the Ravens are poised for a successful season with Jackson at the helm.

Defense

Defensive End: Justin Madubuike

Defensive End: Broderick Washington

Nose Tackle: Michael Pierce

Weak-side Linebacker: Odafe Oweh

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith

Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen

Strong-side Linebacker: Tyus Bowser

Cornerback 1: Rock Ya-Sin

Cornerback 2: Marlon Humphrey

Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton

Free Safety: Marcus Williams

There are several names to keep in mind here.

The Ravens made significant changes to their defense, starting with the trade for Roquan Smith and the extension of his contract. That indicated their commitment to him as the leader of the defense. The question remains whether they will pay for his position and his ability to make others better. On another note, the addition of Trenton Simpson and the perceived improvement of Patrick Queen with Smith’s presence on the team means that Queen may not be worth the money he could get elsewhere.

Meanwhile, LB Odafe Oweh had a strong start to his rookie year, but his performance in his second season was less impressive. With Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston unsigned, there is more pressure on Oweh to be the lead rusher. For his part, Tyus Bowser is a valuable SAM linebacker who brings versatility to the Ravens’ defense. Still, the team is looking for depth at that position.

As for Justin Madubuike, he had a breakout year in 2022, and the Ravens are hopeful that he will continue to improve in his fourth season. However, he faces a challenge in filling the shoes of Calais Campbell, who is no longer with the team. Michael Pierce’s return from injury could help shore up the run defense, and Broderick Washington thrived in his increased playing time. That makes him a candidate for a contract extension.

Overall, the Ravens have made significant changes to their defense and are hoping that these changes will lead to continued success on that side of the ball.

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Holder: Jordan Stout

Long-snapper: Nick Moore

Punter: Jordan Stout

Punt return: Devin Duvernay

Kick return: Devin Duvernay

Chris Horton, the Special Teams coordinator, is thrilled about the prospects of his unit in 2023. He has expressed his excitement about the present moment, where they can finally step out of the meeting rooms, move around with the players, and lay the foundation for their upcoming OTAs. The players who are present are equally enthusiastic to be out there and work towards improvement. They are honing their football movements that will translate into success as the season progresses. Horton and his team are fired up for each player and the progress they are making.

All these are very good signs for a Ravens squad that is hoping to make a splash and return to the playoffs in 2023.