Tampa Bay Rays injury bug claims its next victim… in bed

The injuries just keep piling up for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the string of bad luck they’re getting when it comes to players’ health is just insane.

Take their latest injury for example: reliever Matt Wisler headed to the injured list with a neck injury. However, he didn’t get it while training or during a workout. Instead, he suffered it during his sleep. Yikes!

If that is not just bad luck for the Rays, we don’t know what else to say.

According to Rays manager Kevin Cash, Wisler sustained the injury during their recent road trip. Apparently, he “messed it up on his pillow” and it resulted to a neck strain.

“He woke up with a neck issue in Kansas City. Part of the reason why we haven’t seen him in a game (since the All-Star break). It just would not go away. We tried to give him some medicine, a bunch of treatment; it didn’t respond,” Cash explained, per Tampa Bay Times.

Matt Wisler is set to miss at least 15 days due to the issue, with right-handed pitcher Ralph Garza Jr. set to replace him on the roster for the time being.

Wisler, however, is only one of many injuries the Rays are dealing with currently. They now have 17 players on the injured list, mostly from the majors, and things aren’t looking good for them as they continue to struggle.

Hopefully the Rays will be able to recover from these setbacks. If they want to make a return to the World Series, their ability to stay will surely be the biggest factor.