By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Rafael Devers is going to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox for at least one more season after the star third baseman inked a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the team on Tuesday. After Devers’ commitment to the team has been secured, the Red Sox then turned its attention to making an admission about a minor controversy involving a fan sign during the NHL Winter Classic Game at Fenway Park on Monday between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins (via Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald).

The said Red Sox fan apparently had a sign that read “Pay Devers” confiscated by security at Fenway Park.

Reached for comment, a Red Sox spokesperson said that the sign was not in violation, but the security officials at Gate E “made a subjective judgement call because this was an NHL event. Had they run it by management, it would have been allowed and we are stressing that with the team that was on site.”

Well, the Red Sox did eventually pay Rafael Devers, but given the short-term nature of the latest contract he signed, Boston fans still feel insecure about his future with the franchise. Devers has avoided an arbitration hearing by signing the contract with the Red Sox, and there is still real chance for him to leave Boston at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

Rafael Devers has been an All-Star in each of his last two seasons in the big leagues. In 2022, he slashed 295/.358/.521 and hit 27 home runs to go with 88 RBI in 141 games and 214 plate appearances for the Red Sox.