By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox are already having a rather miserable start to the MLB offseason. They have lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres and JD Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were able to recoup some of the damage by signing Dodgers 3B Justin Turner. However, a new problem looms for them for the next offseason: Rafael Devers, who is reportedly ‘galaxies apart’ with the Red Sox on a potential contract extension, per ESPN’s Joon Lee.

“According to multiple league sources, the Red Sox and Devers are “galaxies apart” in their contract negotiations. The current expectation from Devers and his camp is that the third baseman will be a free agent at the end of 2023, given the current state of contract talks.”

This has unfortunately become the trend over the last few offseasons for the Red Sox. A couple of years ago, they traded away star outfielder Mookie Betts after failing to reach an agreement with him. Now, they lost Bogaerts for nothing after seemingly low-balling him with an insulting offer. We’re seeing the same pattern happen with Rafael Devers, who has been one of the best players for Boston in the last few years.

The Red Sox are coming off of a rollercoaster 2022 season that saw more lows than highs. They failed to make it to the Wild Card round after an absolutely abysmal end to their year. Injuries to their stars (including Rafael Devers) played a hand in their demise, but they should’ve still been favored to make it to the post-season. Now, their road back there just got a whole lot harder.