Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they visit the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Marlins prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Marlins Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Kyle Tyler

Nick Pivetta (4-5) with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Pivetta is coming off an outing in which he went four innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. Five runs would score as he took the loss to the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Pivetta is 3-2 in six starts onthe road with a 3.62 ERA and a .252 opponent batting average.

Kyle Tyler (0-1) with a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Tyler went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would allow one run in a loss to the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Tyler has made two appearances at home this year while making one start. He has a 4.50 ERA at home with an opponent batting average of .200.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Marlins Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NESN/BSFL

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, And seventh in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way this year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .369 on-base percentage. Devers has 18 home runs, 16 doubles, and 47 RBIs. He has also scored 50 times. Joining him in driving in runs this year is Ceddanne Rafaela. He is hitting .244 with a .272 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 44 RBIs, plus has stolen ten bases and scored 40 times. Jarren Duran rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .351 on-base percentage. He has 23 doubles, 10 triples, and ten home runs. This has led to 40 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 21 bases and scored 58 times.

Rafael Devers comes into the game swinging the hot bat. He is hitting .333 over the last four games, with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored three times in the last week. Joining him in driving in runs this week is Jarren Duran. He is hitting up .267 with a .353 on-base percentage. He has three home runs with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also hitting well in the last week is Masataka Yoshida. He is hitting .429 over the last week, with a double and a walk. Still, he has just one RBI and scored just one run.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are 29th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Bryan De La Cruz has led this team at the plate this year. He is hitting .239 with a .286 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been solid this year as well. Chisholm is hitting .256 on the year with a .321 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 39 RBIS on the year. Chisholm has also stolen 14 bases and scored 36 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year with Josh Bell. He is hitting .239 on the year with eight home runs and 35 RBIS. He has scored 30 times this year.

Bryan De La Cruz has been driving in the most runs in the last week. He is hitting .160 in the last week but has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Rivera has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with three RBIs and a run scored in limited at-bats. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Nick Gordon. Gordon is hitting .333 in the last week with two runs scored. He has also stolen a base, hit two doubles, and driven in a run.

Current members of the Marlins have 14 career at-bats against Nick Pivetta. They have hit .286, but have just one RBI. Josh Bell is one for three with an RBI and two walks. Jake Burger, Jazz Chisholm, and Nick Gordon also scored and all hit against Pivetta.

Final Red Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While the Marlins have not been good this year, they are also sending a pitcher to the mound who has struggled and will struggle in this game. Nick Pivetta has not been great overall, but he is the better pitcher in this one. Further, Pivetta has been better on the road this year. Take the Red Sox in this one.

Final Red Sox-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-176)