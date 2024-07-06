England manager Gareth Southgate is preparing a tactical switch as his team gears up for a crucial quarter-final showdown against Switzerland. This adjustment comes in response to Marc Guehi's suspension, prompting Southgate to alter the team's formation for the first time in Euro 2024.

According to reports from Sun Sport, Southgate will deploy a back-three formation for the upcoming match in Dusseldorf. Ezri Konsa is set to make his full tournament debut alongside Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker, who is expected to start as the right center-back.

England's tactical line-up details

With Kieran Trippier maintaining his place despite recent injury concerns, he will shift to the right wing-back position. This decision means that Trent Alexander-Arnold will once again miss out on starting. On the opposite flank, Bukayo Saka, who played a crucial role in the 2-1 victory over Slovakia, will take up the left wing-back position.

Southgate has confirmed that Luke Shaw is available for selection but is likely to feature from the bench. In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo, alongside Declan Rice, continues to impress and will form the central pairing. Meanwhile, attacking responsibilities will rest on the shoulders of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, who made headlines with his spectacular overhead kick in the previous match.

The decision to switch to a back-three formation was anticipated following England's successful use of this tactic in previous tournaments, notably reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. While some pundits were surprised by Southgate's choice, it closely aligns with suggestions made earlier by analysts like Jason Cundy from TalkSPORT, albeit with minor deviations.

Speaking about Trippier's role, Southgate praised the player's leadership qualities and communication on the field, highlighting his significant contributions to the team dynamic. Saka's positioning on the left wing-back role draws parallels to his early days at Arsenal under Unai Emery, where he initially played in a similar position.

Despite initial reservations about positional changes, particularly voiced by figures like Ian Wright, Saka remains committed to Southgate's decisions, emphasizing trust in the manager's choices. On the disciplinary front, Bellingham has been cleared to play after UEFA's intervention regarding a gesture made during goal celebrations in the Slovakia match.

Looking ahead, England faces a stern test against Switzerland, aiming to advance further in Euro 2024. With tactical adjustments in place and key players ready to perform, Southgate's squad will need to maintain focus and cohesion to overcome their opponents and progress in the tournament.

The quarter-final clash against Switzerland presents an opportunity for England to showcase their adaptability and resilience. Southgate's strategic decisions reflect his confidence in the team's ability to execute the back-three formation effectively. This tactical switch not only addresses defensive stability but also enhances attacking options through the deployment of wing-backs who can contribute both defensively and offensively.

England's success with the back-three has been evident in previous tournaments, providing a solid defensive base while allowing flexibility in midfield and attack. With Stones and Walker anchoring the defense and Konsa stepping in seamlessly, Southgate aims to maintain solidity at the back against Switzerland's offensive threats.

Mainoo and Rice's midfield partnership will be crucial in controlling the tempo of the game and initiating attacks from deep. Their ability to shield the defense and distribute the ball effectively will be vital in breaking down Switzerland's resilient midfield.

Upfront, the creative duo of Foden and Bellingham will look to unlock Switzerland's defense with their skillful dribbling and incisive passing. Bellingham's recent goal-scoring heroics have added a new dimension to England's attack, showcasing his ability to make an impact in crucial moments.

England's tactical shift under Southgate reflects strategic adaptation in response to challenges posed by player suspensions and injuries. As they prepare for the quarter-final clash against Switzerland, the team's ability to execute the new formation effectively will be pivotal in their quest for success in Euro 2024. With a blend of experience and youthful energy, England aims to capitalize on their tactical adjustments and advance closer to achieving their Euro 2024 ambitions.