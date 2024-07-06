Germany's national team legend Thomas Muller has suggested that he might retire from international football following their heartbreaking loss to Spain in Euro 2024. This potential departure marks the end of an era for Germany, as Muller has been a key figure in their squad for many years.

In one of the most thrilling matches of Euro 2024, Spain narrowly defeated Germany with a 119th-minute goal from Mikel Merino during extra time. The dramatic finish left Germany fans devastated and sparked speculation about Muller's future with the national team. The Bayern Munich star revealed in an interview with Sky Sports Germany that this match might have been his last appearance for Die Mannschaft.

“There is a high probability that this was my last international match,” Muller stated, reflecting on the emotional defeat. The veteran forward hinted that he may be stepping away from the international stage, a move that many had anticipated. Before the tournament, there were already talks about Muller possibly retiring from international football after Euro 2024, and his participation in the 2026 World Cup seems unlikely.

Thomas Muller's illustrious career with Germany

Muller has had a remarkable career with the Germany national team. He was a crucial part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he played a significant role in their triumph. Despite his success at the World Cup, Muller has not been able to secure a European Championship title, which remains a notable gap in his otherwise impressive list of achievements.

Muller made his debut for the national team in 2010 and quickly established himself as a vital player. His versatility, intelligence on the field, and knack for scoring important goals have made him a fan favorite. Over the years, he has earned numerous accolades and has been instrumental in Germany's successes on the international stage.

Following the loss to Spain, Muller took to Instagram to share his thoughts with his fans. In his emotional post, he expressed his pride in being part of the German team and thanked everyone who supported them throughout the tournament. “I am proud to be a part of this team and, above all, proud to be a German. Thanks to everyone who cheered with us and were great hosts. Let's take this feeling into our daily lives right now in current times,” he wrote. However, he did not explicitly mention that it was his last match for Germany.

Muller's potential retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in German football. Over the years, Muller has been a standout player for Germany, known for his intelligence on the field, clinical finishing, and ability to perform in crucial moments. His departure would leave a gap in the team, and fans will undoubtedly miss his presence on the international stage.

As Germany looks ahead, they will need to find new leaders to step up and fill the void left by Muller. Young talents and upcoming stars will have the opportunity to shine and continue the legacy that players like Muller have built. The national team will undergo a period of transition, but with their rich history and strong football culture, Germany is well-equipped to handle this change.

Muller's influence extends beyond his on-field performance. He has been a role model for young players and has set a high standard for professionalism and dedication. His experience and leadership have been invaluable to the team, and his absence will be felt deeply.

Muller's hint at retiring from the Germany national team has stirred emotions among fans and players alike. His contributions to German football have been immense, and his potential departure marks the end of an era. As the team moves forward, they will carry the memories of Muller's achievements and strive to reach new heights in the future. Whether he retires now or later, Thomas Muller's legacy with Germany will always be remembered.