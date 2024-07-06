Spain's dramatic quarter-final victory against Germany at Euro 2024 has left the team facing significant challenges ahead of their semi-final match. Mikel Merino's header in the 120th minute sealed Spain's win, ending the host nation's journey in the tournament. However, the intense and physical match has resulted in key players being unavailable for Spain's next game.

The quarter-final match between Spain and Germany was filled with tension and physical play. Over 120 minutes, the teams committed a total of 39 fouls, leading to 16 yellow cards, evenly split between the two sides. According to a new tournament rule, any player who receives two yellow cards before the semi-finals will be suspended for the next match. This rule now leaves Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, with a difficult situation, as two important players will be missing from the semi-final lineup.

Key players missing for Spain

The two players who will miss the semi-final are Daniel Carvajal and Robin Le Normand. Carvajal received a red card after picking up a second yellow in the final moments of extra time. This means he will be unavailable for the critical match. Le Normand, on the other hand, received his second yellow card of the tournament during the match, making him ineligible for the crucial semi-final against either France or Portugal.

Adding to Spain's worries, there is uncertainty about Alvaro Morata's availability for the semi-final. UEFA has not yet confirmed if referee Anthony Taylor issued a yellow card to Morata during the celebrations after Merino's winning goal. While the broadcast indicated that Morata was booked, this was not shown in UEFA's official post-match report. If confirmed, this yellow card could also sideline Morata for the next game.

Spain's injury troubles do not end there. Pedri, one of their key midfielders, suffered an injury early in the match after a reckless foul by Germany's Toni Kroos in the sixth minute. Pedri's absence will further complicate Spain's preparations for the semi-final match. His injury means that Spain will have to adjust their midfield strategy significantly, potentially bringing in less experienced players to fill the gap.

Despite these setbacks, Spain remains focused on their upcoming challenge. The semi-final against either Portugal or France will be held on Tuesday, July 9. Spain's squad will need to adjust quickly and find ways to compensate for the missing players. The team's depth and resilience will be tested as they aim to reach the final and continue their pursuit of the Euro 2024 title.

Luis de la Fuente will have to rely on the remaining players to step up and deliver strong performances. This includes experienced players like Sergio Busquets and newer talents who will need to rise to the occasion. The team’s ability to adapt to these changes and maintain their form will be crucial in their quest to reach the final.

Spain's quarter-final win against Germany was a thrilling and hard-fought victory, but it came at a high cost. The suspensions of Carvajal and Le Normand, the possible suspension of Morata, and the injury to Pedri have left Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, with significant challenges ahead of the semi-final. The team must regroup and strategize effectively to overcome these obstacles and keep their championship hopes alive. Spain's ability to adapt and perform under pressure will be crucial as they prepare for their next match in Euro 2024.