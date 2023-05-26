Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. We’re on the Northside, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Reds-Cubs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Reds are coming off a series where they split four games at the Great American Ballpark with the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, they went 2-5 on this homestand. But they will now hit the road and play at Wrigley Field and Fenway Park. Meanwhile, the Cubs are coming off a series where they won two of three games against the New York Mets at Wrigley. They could not complete the three-game sweep. Additionally, the Cubs have gone 3-7 over the past 10 games. The Reds are 21-28 and last in the NL Central. Also, they have gone 3-7 over 10 games. The Cubs are 22-27 and in third place. Furthermore, they are just 4.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.

Hunter Greene enters the matchup with an 0-4 record with a 4.68 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and 20 walks through nine starts. Significantly, he went seven innings in his last start while allowing four earned runs and four hits while striking out 10 and walking three in a loss to the New York Yankees. Justin Steele comes into this matchup with a record of 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 16 walks through 10 starts. Ultimately, he tossed six shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out six in a no-decision.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-152)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7 (-106)

Under: 7 (-114)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: MLBN

Stream: MLB

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are struggling to hit the baseball. Moreover, they are just not going anywhere. But there is talent on this team that could deliver some damage when given the opportunity.

Spencer Steer is batting .273 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 24 runs. Likewise, Jonathan India is hitting .290 with five home runs, 33 RBIs, and 16 runs. TJ Friedl is batting .313 with three home runs, 18 RBIs, and 14 runs. Ultimately, these players represent a team that is 15th in batting average. The Reds are also 11th in on-base percentage and 16th in runs. However, they have struggled with power, ranking 28th in home runs and 27th in slugging percentage. They managed to score some runs throughout the four-game series. Unfortunately, they managed just one run against the Cardinals in the final game of the series. The Reds also struggled in their three-game series against the Yankees, managing just seven combined runs.

The Reds hope they can get some good innings out of Greene. Then, they can turn it to the bullpen. If they can get the lead into the ninth, they have a reliable option. Significantly, Alexis Diaz is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA with 10 saves and no blown saves. He is part of a bullpen that ranks 11th in team ERA.

The Reds will cover the spread if they can generate some runs. Additionally, Greene must pitch well enough to get the lead into the ninth.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have struggled recently. Ultimately, some of their top players are struggling. It is a bad downturn from a team that started the season well enough to pretend to be a contender.

Patrick Wisdom is not having the best month. Ultimately, he is batting .220 with 12 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 25 runs. But Wisdom is engaged in a horrific slump, going hitless through five games. Additionally, he is going through an awful stretch where he is hitting .071 (2 for 28). Wisdom has not smacked a home run since May 10. Therefore, he is looking to end his slump. Christopher Morel is batting .358 with nine home runs, 15 RBIs, and 17 runs. However, he is hitting 3 for 15 (.200) over the last few games. Seiya Suzuki is batting .285 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 16 runs. Substantially, he has been a good part of this team. Yan Gomes is hitting .292 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 14 runs. Likewise, he is a great roleplayer in this offense. This offense ranks eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, 12th in runs, 10th in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage.

But the Cubs have struggled to pitch efficiently over the last 10 games, resulting in their struggles. Moreover, the bullpen has been bad, ranking 24th in team ERA. Steele must pitch well.

The Cubs will cover the spread if Steele pitches well. Then, they must clobber the baseball to grab the momentum early.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Reds and the Cubs are having similar struggles. However, the Reds are pitching better.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-152)