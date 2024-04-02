It is the final game of a three-game series as the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Phillies prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Reds enter the second game of the series sitting at 3-1 on the year. In the first game of the series on Monday, it was a tight game. The Phillies started the game well, with an Alec Bohm double that scored Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, giving them the 2-0 lead in the first. It would take until the sixth inning for the Reds to tie it up, Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled to make it a one-run game, and then Jeimer Candelario singled to tie the game up. This would ultimately lead to extra innings. There, the Reds loaded the bases, and Spencer Steer hit a grand slam to give the Reds the lead. Trea Turner would drive in a run in the bottom of the tenth, but that would not be enough, as the Reds took the first game of the series.
In game two on Tuesday night, it will be Graham Ashcraft taking the mound for the Reds, while the Phillies send out Spencer Turnbull.
MLB Odds: Reds-Phillies Odds
Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline: +152
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -180
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Reds vs. Phillies
Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT
TV: BSOH/NBCSP/MLB.TV
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Reds game with the Phillies on April 2nd.
The Reds have started the season hot, sitting fourth in the majors in batting average, while also sitting eighth in on-base percentage and second in slugging. This is all led by Spencer Steer and Nick Martini. Steer comes into the game hitting .400 in the year while having a 1.204 OPS. He has two doubles and a home run so far this year, with seven RBIS, and five runs scored. Further, he has also stolen a base this year. Martini is hitting .500 in his eight at-bats. He has a double and two home runs in his four hits, driving in seven runs so far this year. Meanwhile, Will Benson is hitting well too. He has hit .333 this year, with a home run and three RBIs on the year. Still, he has struck out seven times this year.
Strikeouts have been a story this year for Elly De La Cruz. He is struggling, hitting just .250 with a triple. Still, he has struck out nine times this year. Christian Encarnacion-Strand has struck out six times this year while hitting just .167. He does have a home run and two RBIs this year though.
The Reds will be sending Frankie Montas to the mound for this game. He is 1-0 on the year with a solid first start under his belt. Montas went six innings, giving up four hits, but without a run. He also had four strikeouts in the game. Current Phillies players have 50 total at-bats against Montas. They have hit .300 on them with a home run and six RBIs. The most success has come from Whit Merrifield, who has a .444 average with one RBI.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Phillies game with the Reds on April 2nd.
The Phillies offense is sitting 19th in batting average right now while sitting 18th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage. Alec Bohm has been solid this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .375 on-base percentage. He has a double and a walk while driving in four runs and scoring once this year. Scoring a lot this year is Kyle Schwarber. He has scored four times this year while having a .294 batting average this year. He has a home run and an RBI as well. Bryson Stott has also hit well this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .429 on-base percentage. He has a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs.
Trea Turner has shown off some speed this year. He is hitting .267 this year with a .353 on-base percentage. He does not have an extra-base hit yet, but he has scored twice and driven in two runs while stealing two bases so far. Still, Bryce Harper has struggled this year. He is 0-11 at the plate with two walks of the year.
Zach Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phillies in this game. In his first start of the year, he allowed five hits and struck out five in six innings of work, taking the no-decision. Current members of the Reds have 28-lifetime at-bats against Wheeler. They have hit .286 in those at-bats but driven in just four runs. Three of them are from Jeimer Candelario, who is a lifetime .600 hitting against Wheeler with two doubles.
Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick
The Reds are off to a hot start this year but had to fight to get the win in game one. They have been the better team though. They have more players hitting well and more offense to show for it. Both pitchers come in off good first starts, so it may come down to the bullpen, but the Reds will be able to take care of it from there. Take the Reds to keep it cloee in this one, even with Zach Wheeler on the mound.
Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-144)