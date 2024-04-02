The Cincinnati Reds go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night for the start of a three-game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Reds were able to beat the Phillies in game one Monday night in extra innings. Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer led the team with two hits each. Steer finished with four RBI, and the game-deciding home run in the 10th inning. Andrew Abbott got the start, and he threw 5.1 innings, allowed two runs on three hits, and struck out four to earn the no-decision. Alexis Diaz redeemed himself as he threw 1.2 perfect innings, and struck out two to earn the win.
The Phillies loss to the Reds Monday night gives them a 1-3 record to begin the season. They did not start 2023 well either, so there is no need to panic. In the loss Monday night, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had two hits each. Alec Bohm had two RBI, as well. Cristopher Sanchez struck out eight over five innings, and was handed a no-decision. Connor Brogdon got the loss as he gave up all four runs in the 1oth inning.
Graham Ashcraft will start for the Reds. Spencer Turnbull gets the nod for the Phillies.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Reds-Phillies Odds
Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +120
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 9 (-102)
Under: 9 (-120)
How to Watch Reds vs. Phillies
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
TV: TBS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Ashcraft made a start in April against the Phillies in 2023. He was able to pitch very well in the game. He threw six shutout innings, allowed four hits, struck out four, and walked four in the win for the Reds. The Phillies lineup has not changed all that much, so Ashcraft can attack the Phillies in the same way. He does not need to go six shutout, but if he can record a quality start, the Reds have a great chance to win this game on national TV.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds are starting Ashcraft, which could work in the Phillies favor. Ashcraft is not a strikeout pitcher, so the Phillies will be making a lot of contact in this game. Letting that happen is never going to be a recipe for success as the Phillies can really swing it. Philadelphia needs to make sure they do not chase, or get off balance with their swings, but there is a possibility for a lot of loud, hard contact in this game. If they can hit, they are going to win this game.
Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick
I do think this will end up being a good game just as the first game was. The Phillies are a good team, but they are off to a rough start. The Reds, on the other hand, are feeling really good about their team and what they bring to the plate.
I am going to take the Reds to win this game. The Phillies have not played well, and I expect the Reds to continue their good start to 2024.
Final Reds-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+120)