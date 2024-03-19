Rian Johnson is heading to Warner Bros, but the move is contingent on Knives Out 3.
It's being reported that Johnson and Ram Bergman of T-Street have signed a deal with Warner Bros. It's a two-picture producing deal. The deal has two “put” pictures, which, according to Deadline's report, means that the studio “will make what they agree on.”
“Rian and Ram are the masterminds of so many wildly entertaining films and are a brilliant creative duo who will be right at home among the Warner Bros Motion Picture Group family of storytellers who are working to bring more great movies to theatergoers globally,” Michael De Luca and Pam Adby said in a statement. “As Warner Bros Discovery continues to invest in the future of entertainment for audiences of all ages, we are beyond excited to have Rian and Ram here with us.”
Johnson and Bergman also weighed in: “Mike and Pam's renewed commitment to original storytelling and the theatrical experience make Warner Bros Discovery an ideal place to help us bring the filmmakers we love to audiences around the world on a grand scale,” they said.
First, though, Knives Out 3 will have to be made. Netflix distributed the second film, Glass Onion, and will distribute the forthcoming third film.
Rian Johnson
Rian Johnson is a filmmaker widely known for his films Looper and Knives Out. He also directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. While controversial to some, the film made over $1.3 billion at the box office. Johnson has also created Poker Face for Peacock and Executive Produces 3 Body Problem for Netflix.