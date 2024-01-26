The upcoming Knives Out 3 from Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig will go into production 'later this year.'

Daniel Craig will be solving another Knives Out mystery as Benoit Blanc pretty soon. The upcoming Rian Johnson film has gotten a positive filming update.

Knives Out 3 filming this year?

Deadline reported that Johnson's company, T-Street, enlisted Katie McNeill as a producer. Their report also included that Knives Out 3 will begin production “later this year.”

The Knives Out series began in 2019 with Johnson's inaugural film. Craig led the ensemble as acclaimed detective Benoit Blanc. Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christopher Plummer were also featured in the cast. It was a big hit at the box office, grossing over $300 million.

A sequel, Glass Onion, was released in 2022. Unlike its predecessor, it wasn't a wide theatrical release. Netflix had acquired the rights to the franchise and gave it a limited theatrical release. The sequel grossed just $13 million worldwide. It only ever played in 696 theaters during this run.

The Knives Out role has become one of Daniel Craig's well-known roles. He is also known for his roles in the James Bond series, playing the role in five films, Logan Lucky, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Rian Johnson has written and directed both Knives Out films. He made his directorial debut with Brick in 2005. Some of his other films include Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. His Star Wars film made over $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office.

Additionally, Johnson created another murder mystery franchise, Poker Face, for Peacock. The series stars Natasha Lyonne in the leading role and featured A-list guest spots.