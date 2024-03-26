After the successes of Wonka and Dune: Part Two, Warner Bros wants to stay in the Timothée Chalamet business.
The two Dune films and Wonka have made over $1.5 billion for the studio. It's not surprising that they would like to lock him up for future projects.
It's being reported that Warner Bros and Chalamet have signed a multi-year first-look feature film deal. This accounts for Chalamet as both an actor and producer on future projects.
Warner Bros' co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy weighed in on the matter. “Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere,” they said. “His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves. We continue to build for the future of the theatrical film business at Warner Bros. Discovery and are thrilled Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home.”
In his own statement, Chalamet seemed enthused with the news. “Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience,” he began. “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”
Timothée Chalamet, Warner Bros' work
Dune was the film that kicked off Chalamet's leading man status with Warner Bros. He starred in Denis Villeneuve's two-part Dune adaptation, reprising the role in the 2023 sequel. The sequel film was an especially big hit, already out-grossing its predecessor and has made over $575 million to date.
Just a few months before Dune: Part Two, Wonka was released. The family film was a big box office hit, grossing $632 million during its theatrical run.
Timothée Chalamet first gained notoriety for his roles in Interstellar and Call Me by Your Name. He has since become one of the biggest names in Hollywood and an established leading man. This deal with Warner Bros will only further cement that.
Some of his other credits include Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and Bones and All.
Coming up, Chalamet has a busy road. Inevitably, Dune Messiah will be adapted. But that may be a while, if Villeneuve's recent comments serve as any indicator.
In the meantime, Chalamet will star in a film that's not for Warner Bros, A Complete Unknown. The film is a Bob Dylan biopic directed by Logan filmmaker James Mangold. Chalamet will star as Dylan in the biopic.