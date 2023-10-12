Rich Paul is offering advice to Travis Kelce amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. The sports agent appeared on Fox Sports' First Things First talk show on Oct. 10 where he said, “Travis read Lucky Me!” The book is his memoir on how he became Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James' agent and Paul's life story.

“Here's the thing, Travis Kelce is from Cleveland,” he said noting both of their home cities. “I don't have to give him any advice. We're born with this, so he knows what to do.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: How It Started

The internet first caught wind of the potential romance when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 24 game where the pop star flew to Kansas City and played the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs beat the Bears 41-10. The following Sunday (Oct. 1) she went to New Jersey where the Chiefs won 23-20. She wasn't present at the Chiefs last game on Oct. 8 but she did allegedly “hang out” with the NFL player on Friday (Oct. 6). The athlete just celebrated his 34th birthday the day prior.

Kelce spoke up about the interest in his love life and he doesn't seem to mind.

“It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday (Oct. 6). “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

The NFL has also been leaning into the rumored romance between the two.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league told People last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The Kansas Chiefs next game is tomorrow (Oct. 12) against the Denver Broncos.