Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to fuel romance rumors. According to an insider, the Midnights creator flew to Kansas City from Nashville on Friday (October 6) “to see Travis” per Us Weekly. The Kansas City Chiefs player just celebrated his 34th birthday the day prior.

Their hang out comes one two days prior to Kelce's NFL game on Sunday (October 8) against the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs were able to pull in a win 27-20 amid Kelce's ankle injury. According to the Chief's coach Andy Reid, the tight end is “feeling a little bit better” and that he's “just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.” per Sports Illustrated.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Denver Broncos on Thursday (Oct. 12). No word on if Kelce will be playing as of the time of this writing.

Taylor Swift Seen At Kansas City Chiefs Game

While Swift missed Sunday's (Oct. 8) game, she was seen at two previous games. On Sept. 24 the pop star flew to Kansas City where the Chiefs won against the Chicago Bears. Her last appearance at the game was on Oct. 1 when they played the New York Jets in New Jersey where the Chiefs won 23-20.

Kelce spoke up about the interest in his love life and he doesn't seem to mind.

“It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday (Oct. 6). “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

The NFL also released a statement as they have also been highlighting the romance rumors.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league told People last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”