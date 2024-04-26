Emily Blunt seems excited to see Taylor Swift and the “Eras” tour during its London stop at Wembley Stadium.
During an interview with Access Hollywood about The Fall Guy, Blunt and her co-star Ryan Gosling were asked if they were Swifties. Blunt called herself a “huge, colossal” Swiftie.
“I'm going to go see her in August and I literally can't wait,” Blunt revealed. “My daughters are just beside themselves. Yeah, she's incredible.”
She then joked that Gosling was not invited. Her Fall Guy co-star would “cry too much,” so he'll have to go on his own.
From August 15-20, Swift will play a five-night stay at Wembley Stadium in London. Earlier in the European leg, Swift will play three dates at Wembley Stadium from June 21-23. These are her final European dates before returning to the United States in October.
Taylor Swift is currently on a hiatus from her “Eras” tour before it resumes in May. She will take her blockbuster tour across Europe throughout the summer before returning to the United States in the fall.
In 2023, Swift began the “Eras” tour. It primarily visited various stadiums across North America before playing select dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.
Additionally, Swift just released her eleventh album of original work, The Tortured Poets Department. At 2 am, Swift unveiled the Anthology edition of the album, which included an additional 15 tracks.
Who is Emily Blunt?
Emily Blunt is an award-winning actress who gained notoriety for her performance in The Devil Wears Prada. She is also known for her roles in Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, and Into the Woods. Her other notable roles include Sicario, The Girl on the Train, Mary Poppins Returns, and Jungle Cruise.
Recently, she also starred in the Quiet Place franchise. John Krasinski, her husband, starred in, co-wrote, and directed the first film. He returned as the director of the sequel film as well.
In 2023, Blunt starred in Christopher Nolan's Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer. The film was a huge box office hit and opened opposite Barbie. Blunt also received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Katherine Oppenheimer.
She now stars in The Fall Guy, which stars Barbie star Ryan Gosling.
In the film, Blunt plays a film director. Gosling plays a stuntman and Blunt's ex-boyfriend. Together, they have to save the star of Blunt's film after he is kidnapped.
David Leitch (Bullet Train) directed the film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, and Stephanie Hsu also star in the film. The Fall Guy premiered at the 2024 SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival on March 12.
Coming up, Blunt will star in If. Like A Quiet Place, the film was written and directed by Krasinski. Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carrell, Cailey Fleming, and Matt Damon will also star in the film.