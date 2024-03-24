The fighting game community mourns the passing of Michael Phillip “BrolyLegs” Begum, best-known for competing in Street Fighter tournaments, at the age of 35.

Confirmed by his family through Twitter on Tuesday, March 19, BrolyLegs’ passing was sudden, with his family initially not being able to disclose the cause of death. BrolyLegs was known for being a disabled pro player, being born with arthrogryposis, a congenital disorder that prevented muscle growth and rendered his limbs immobilized. He was affiliated with The AbleGamers Foundation.

Undeterred, BrolyLegs would compete in fighting game tournaments using his face to grip and press buttons on the controller. He would first compete in Super Smash Bros. games, and later on would gain a reputation for being one of the top players in Street Fighter.

At his peak, BrolyLegs reached top rank as Chun-Li online for Ultra Street Fighter IV from 2013 to 2017 and placed #25 in Street Fighter V in EVO 2022. He used his experience to coach other players online, and would regularly stream on Twitch.

Drawing from his experiences as a disabled gamer, BrolyLegs also authored his autobiography, My Life Beyond the Floor.

BrolyLegs Was An Inspiration For Others

BrolyLegs certainly caught the attention of many during his time playing competitively, and his performance in tournaments turned him into an inspiration for others. When announcing the passing of their loved one, Begum’s family asked for his fans and colleagues to share their fondest memories of him during this trying time.

Many on the internet paid their tribute and did not disappoint the grieving family.

Nothing but positive things were said about BrolyLegs, which was a testament not only to the kind of player he was but to how well he lived his life as a good example and a peer to others. His inspirational life touched people all over the world, as evidenced by the comments left on his Twitter page.

The impact of Begum’s career inspired many, not only those whom he met in person but also those whom he interacted with online. His influence was so immense that he also touched the lives of people who he had never met, people who have only ever seen him in videos online, or as a spectator from afar.

Michael Begum’s Appreciation for Accessibility

Over the years, Begum has shown his appreciation for how the video game industry has become more inclusive by adding accessibility options not just in video games, but also through the different controllers and accessories with disabled gamers like him in mind.

In an interview with Javy Gwaltney of the Game Informer, Begum was quoted saying that the industry was doing a good job in creating more opportunities for disabled gamers, but that “there could be more help, not with just physical disabilities but like eyesight or deafness.” He cited how there are more options now for controllers that allow people with physical disabilities to play video games.

Given his own experience playing with a physical disability, it is no wonder that BrolyLegs himself had taken the time to talk to developers about the creation of more accessible video game controllers.

In an interview with Wired, Begum said “I always tell (developers) to keep trying to figure out what you can do. Don’t think about what you can’t do. Think about what you can. Everyone has a struggle. It’s our job as a community to help everyone overcome it.”

BrolyLegs’ Legacy

Thus, apart from being a great pro player, Michael “BrolyLegs” Begum will always be an inspiration to other players, disability or not, and will be remembered not only for his performance in-game but also for how he helped influence the video game industry into becoming more accommodating to people like him.

Earlier in his career, Begum had an interview in a local Austin, Texas paper, in which he said:

“I want to be considered one of the best… That’s all I want, not to just be recognized as a disabled player but to be seen as a good player. I get that its attached to me, it’s part of my legacy. But I want to be more than that, I want to transcend it.”

He definitely accomplished that, and then some.