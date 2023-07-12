Rob McElhenney, the creator of the hit TV show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with several neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities. The 46-year-old actor took to social media to share the news and express his hope that his revelation will help others facing similar challenges, according to the New York Post.

In a tweet, McElhenney stated, “I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad'. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

McElhenney's disclosure comes as a surprise, as he typically keeps his personal life private on social media. His posts often revolve around his sports ventures, such as his ownership of the Wrexham Association Football Club with Ryan Reynolds. He recently made headlines for investing in the Alpine Formula 1 team alongside Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan.

The actor has announced his intention to share more details about his diagnosis on his podcast, The Always Sunny Podcast, which he hosts with co-stars Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day later this month. This upcoming episode will provide an opportunity for McElhenney to delve deeper into his experiences and offer insight into living with neurodevelopmental disorders.

While McElhenney rarely discusses his personal health, he did open up about his mental well-being in a previous interview. He shared that meditation and practicing transcendental meditation have been invaluable to him. Additionally, he emphasized the transformative effects of physical exercise on his body and spirit.

Rob McElhenney's decision to share his diagnosis serves as a reminder that neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities can affect individuals at any age. By speaking out, he hopes to support others facing similar challenges and break the stigma associated with these conditions.