Gareth Bale will not be coming out of retirement to play for Wrexham.

The Welsh superstar announced his retirement from football in January at the age of 33. It came a month after Wales played in the World Cup in Qatar — their first World Cup appearance since 1958.

However, with Wrexham — owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — winning promotion to the English Football League this season, the celebrity co-owners were looking to convince the five-time Champions League winner to come out of retirement and play for the North Wales-based club.

Bale even teased the prospect on social media.

However, the former Tottenham and Real Madrid man has now turned the offer down according to his agent Jonathan Barnett who claims his client has no desire to play football again.

“I think for him, it [retirement] was the right time,” Barnett told Sky Sports News (via ESPN). “He’s achieved everything he wanted to achieve — he played for Wales at the highest level of the World Cup, which is what he really wanted to do, and I think he knew his body wasn’t up to it anymore. He’s had a hard time with his body the last few years.

“He’s had a great career. He’s enjoyed himself, but he is having a great life now. He is with his family, which is the most important thing. He’s spending a lot of time with his children and that’s what he wants to do.

“Yes, he’ll do other things, obviously later down the line, but at the moment, let him just enjoy himself.”

It would have been a great story, but for now, it looks like Gareth Bale will continue enjoying retirement.