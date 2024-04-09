PFL Las Vegas: continues on the main card in the co-main event with a fight between Rob Wilkinson and promotional PFL Europe's Tom Breese in the light heavyweight division. Wilkinson is coming off his 2023 suspension due to a failed drug test meanwhile, Breese is coming off of three straight first-round finishes as he comes into his PFL Regular Season. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Wilkinson-Breese prediction and pick.
Rob Wilkinson (17-2) had his 2023 regular season cut short after failing a drug test which he was then taken out of the tournament subsequently sidelining him for the entire season. Now, he is back looking to make up for lost time when he takes on former UFC middleweight Tom Breese who will be making his PFL Regular Season debut this Friday night.
Tom Breese (18-4) the former UFC middleweight contender had had a nice run after being released from the organization going 5-1 in his next six-fight, most recently coming off of three consecutive first-round finishes. He will be looking to make a great first impression when he takes on the 2022 PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson this Friday night.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Las Vegas Odds: Rob Wilkinson-Tom Breese Odds
Rob Wilkinson: -200
Tom Breese: +160
Over 1.5 rounds: +125
Under 1.5 rounds: -155
Why Rob Wilkinson Will Win
In the upcoming PFL 2024 Week 2 clash between Rob Wilkinson and Tom Breese, Wilkinson the former 2022 PFL Champion has the skills to get his first win in the new PFL season. Wilkinson, boasts a professional MMA record of 17-2-0, with a current streak of six wins, after his win against Thiago Santos was overturned to a No Contest, highlighting his momentum and confidence entering this fight.
Wilkinson's fighting style is a blend of striking and grappling, with his finishes being a mix of both knockouts (9) and submissions (7), demonstrating his versatility and ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground. This balanced attack poses a significant threat to Breese, who, despite being a skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, may find it challenging to cope with Wilkinson's power and precision.
Wilkinson's physical attributes, including a 6'3″ frame and an 80-inch reach, give him a notable advantage in both striking exchanges and grappling engagements. His experience fighting in major organizations, including the UFC, and his successful transition to the PFL, where he became the 2022 Light Heavyweight Champion, underscore his high-level competition experience and adaptability.
Breese, while a very tough opponent with an 18-4-0 record, will face a significant challenge in Wilkinson's aggressive style and finishing ability. Wilkinson's recent performances, particularly his dominant victory over Thiago Santos and his championship win in the PFL, highlight his momentum and readiness for high-stakes competition to get his first win of the 2024 season.
Why Tom Breese Will Win
Tom Breese enters the PFL 2024 Week 2 matchup against Rob Wilkinson with a skill set that could very well secure him the victory in this light heavyweight contest. Breese, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, has a ground game that could pose significant challenges for Wilkinson. His submission skills are top-notch, with a record that includes multiple wins by submission, showcasing his ability to capitalize on any grappling exchanges.
Breese's striking is also a key component of his arsenal. He possesses a crisp and technical boxing style that allows him to land clean shots while maintaining a solid defensive guard. This striking ability, combined with his 6'3″ frame, gives him the reach necessary to engage effectively on the feet, which could be crucial in setting up takedowns or keeping Wilkinson at bay.
Breese's mental fortitude and resilience are noteworthy. Having faced adversity in his career, he has shown the ability to bounce back stronger, a trait that will serve him well against a tough opponent like Wilkinson. His experience in the UFC has seen him compete against high-caliber fighters, providing him with the experience necessary to navigate the pressures of a big fight.
While Wilkinson is the 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion and comes into the fight with a strong record, Breese's technical striking, superior submission skills, and mental toughness make him a formidable opponent. If Breese can effectively manage the distance with his striking and leverage his ground game, he has a clear path to victory against Rob Wilkinson.
Final Rob Wilkinson-Tom Breese Prediction & Pick
This is a great light-heavyweight matchup to kick off the new season. The 2022 PFL Champion Rob Wilkinson is looking to make up for lost time after missing the entire 2023 due to a failed drug test as he welcomes a newcomer to the PFL tournament Tom Breese. Breese is making his PFL Regular Season debut on the heels of three consecutive first-round finishes. Both Wilkinson and Breese have looked like brand new fighters ever since they were released from the UFC but it is Wilkinson who's made the biggest splash since winning the coveted PFL $1 Million prize. In this matchup, however, both fighters do their best work on the mat from top control but it is Breese who is more well-versed on the feet and on the mat. This could be the coming out party Breese needs to show off in his PFL debut where he submits Wilkinson midway through round two.
Final Rob Wilkinson-Tom Breese Prediction & Pick: Tom Breese (+160), Under 1.5 Rounds (-155)