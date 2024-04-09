PFL Las Vegas: continues on the main card with a fight between Clay Collard and promotional newcomer Patricky Pitbull in the lightweight division. Collard came up short in his bid to be PFL champion as he dropped a unanimous decision meanwhile, Pitbull dropped his last fight before the Bellator-PFL merger. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Collard-Pitbull prediction and pick.
Clay Collard (24-12) finally got his spot in the championship in the last PFL tournament but unfortunately came up short against the back-to-back champ Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He then went up against the former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee Jr who he succumbed to a triangl-armbar in just a minute into the first round. He will look to get back on track after consecutive losses when he takes on Bellator's former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull on Friday.
Patricky Pitbull (25-12) the former Bellator lightweight champion will be making his PFL debut on the heels of two consecutive defeats. He will be hoping that a change of scenery will be for the better when he takes on former PFL tournament runner-up Clay Collard on Friday night.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Las Vegas Odds: Clay Collard-Patricky Pitbull Odds
Clay Collard: -185
Patricky Pitbull: +155
Over 2.5 rounds: -185
Under 2.5 rounds: +155
Why Clay Collard Will Win
In the highly anticipated showdown between Clay Collard and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, several factors position Collard as the favorite to emerge victorious. Collard, known for his relentless pressure and striking prowess, has demonstrated a significant evolution in his fighting style, transitioning from a volume striker to one who picks his shots with precision and power. His ability to land at a high percentage, coupled with the power to do damage, was evident in his bout against Shane Burgos, where he threw 160 strikes and landed 71% of them. This refined stand-up game honed through his foray into professional boxing, where he achieved five straight wins in 2020, has added a new dimension to his arsenal.
Collard's pressure-fighting style and improved striking are key assets against Pitbull, who, despite being a very tough opponent with a solid record and knockout power, has shown vulnerabilities in the past, particularly against aggressive strikers.
Collard's experience across multiple weight classes and his tenure in both the UFC and PFL have prepared him for high-caliber opponents. His ability to adapt and overcome adversity, as seen in his diverse fight record, underscores his resilience and tactical acumen. In contrast, while Pitbull's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and knockout capabilities are not to be underestimated, Collard's recent performances suggest he has the striking advantage and the endurance to withstand Pitbull's power to drag him into deep waters and drown him in the later portion of the fight.
Why Patricky Pitbull Will Win
Patricky Pitbull enters the cage against Clay Collard with a reputation as one of the most explosive and dynamic fighters in Bellator's lightweight division. Pitbull's advantage lies in his devastating knockout power, with a 17 wins by knockout, showcasing his ability to end fights with a single strike. This power, combined with his aggressive fighting style, makes him a tough out for anyone, including Collard.
Pitbull's experience is another critical factor in this matchup. Having faced and triumphed over some of the best fighters in the world, Pitbull's battle-tested resilience and adaptability cannot be underestimated. His tenure in Bellator has seen him capture the lightweight title, a testament to his skill level and determination.
Pitbull's ground game, honed under the tutelage of renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners, provides him with a solid plan B if the fight goes to the ground. While Collard is known for his striking and volume, Pitbull's ability to mix in takedowns and control opponents on the mat could be the key to disrupting Collard's rhythm and setting up ground-and-pound or submission opportunities.
Final Clay Collard-Patricky Pitbull Prediction & Pick
This fight has the makings of being an absolute barnburner between these two lightweights. Clay Collard came up short in his bid to become the PFL lightweight champion in 2023 meanwhile, Pitbull has now lost four out of his last six fights and is coming off of a dominant decision defeat to Alexander Shabliy. While Pitbull is as tough as they come and has faced stiff competition, this is just a bad stylistic matchup for him. Collard is a fighter who puts a high pace on his opponents with a barrage of strikes and never lets up for the entirety of the fight with the way Pitbull fades as they fight Collard should be able to win down the stretch to a potential late finish or the unanimous decision victory.
Final Clay Collard-Patricky Pitbull Prediction & Pick: Clay Collard (-185), Over 2.5 Rounds (-185)