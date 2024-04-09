PFL Las Vegas: continues on the main card with a fight between promotional newcomers Mads Burnell and Michael Dufort in the lightweight division. Burnell had won back-to-back fights before the Bellator acquisition meanwhile, Dufort is riding a four-fight winning streak as he comes into his promotional debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Burnell-Dufort prediction and pick.
Mads Burnell (18-5) once was considered a title challenger until he met up with former Bellator title challenger Adam Borics who halted his 7-fight winning streak. He has since gone 2-1 in his next three fights most recently winning back-to-back fights as he comes into his PFL and lightweight debut this Friday night against fellow newcomer Michael Dufort.
Michael Dufort (12-4) had his chance to shine on the PFL's Challenger Series but ultimately wasn't signed but after three straight wins with his last two against former UFC fighters he was given the opportunity in this year's PFL Regular Season. He will look to make his presence known when he makes his PFL debut this Friday against Mads Burnell.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Las Vegas Odds: Mads Burnell-Michael Dufort Odds
Mads Burnell: -175
Michael Dufort: +145
Over 2.5 rounds: -195
Under 2.5 rounds: +165
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Mads Burnell Will Win
In the upcoming PFL bout between Mads Burnell and Michael Dufort, several factors tip the scales in favor of Burnell. Burnell's grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prowess stand out as a significant advantage. As a fighter who has achieved one of the “Top 10 Fastest Black Belt Promotions in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu History,” Burnell's ground game is not to be underestimated. His record boasts nine wins by submission, demonstrating his ability to finish fights once they hit the mat.
Burnell's striking is not to be overlooked. With a boxing style that allows him to blend striking with grappling seamlessly, he has shown the capability to deliver powerful shots while maintaining a solid defense. This striking versatility will be crucial against Dufort, who, despite being a tough opponent with a four-fight win streak, may find it challenging to match Burnell's striking and grappling fluidity
Burnell's experience in major organizations like the UFC and Bellator further adds to his edge. Having faced a higher caliber of opponents and showcased his skills on bigger stages, Burnell's adaptability and fight IQ are likely to outshine Dufort's. His recent performances against elite level, including unanimous decision victories and a submission win, highlight his ability to control fights and adapt his strategy as needed.
In summary, Mads Burnell's superior grappling, striking versatility, and experience in top-tier MMA organizations position him as the favorite to emerge victorious against Michael Dufort in their PFL showdown.
Why Michael Dufort Will Win
Michael Dufort, stepping into the cage against Mads Burnell, brings a unique set of attributes and a fighting style that could very well secure him the victory in this highly anticipated matchup. Dufort, known for his grappling and will be looking for the takedowns to dominate from top control much like his opposition.
Dufort has demonstrated time and again his capability to find openings and exploit his opponent's weaknesses, a skill that will be crucial against a grappler like Burnell. Moreover, Dufort's strength in the grappling exchanges will ensure he's able to dictate the grappling exchanges between these two high-level grapplers.
Another key factor in Dufort's favor is his cardiovascular conditioning. Known for his ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight, Dufort can push the action, forcing Burnell to engage in a striking battle, which plays to Dufort's strengths. This relentless pressure could wear down Burnell over the rounds, diminishing his grappling effectiveness and opening opportunities for Dufort to land fight-ending strikes.
Final Mads Burnell-Michael Dufort Prediction & Pick
This should be a great scrap between these two lightweight newcomers. Mads Burnell was one of the top contenders in Bellator's featherweight division but now with this tournament style, he is moving up in weight to the lightweight division. Normally this would be a tough move for a grappler but given that Dufort isn't a big lightweight he shouldn't have much of a size advantage. Also, Dufort does his best work on the mat, and seeing that Burnell is the better grappler between the two he should have the advantage on the mat and on the feet to where Burnell should win wherever he pleases and should get the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Mads Burnell-Ilia Topuria Prediction & Pick: Mads Burnell (-175), Over 2.5 Rounds (-195)