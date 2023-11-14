Robert Griffin III took to Twitter to defend Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos upset the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The Denver Broncos came away with an upset win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and Russell Wilson continued his quietly strong season with another good performance, which prompted Robert Griffin III to jump to his defense on Twitter.

“WHAT?!?! I thought some people said Russell Wilson was done? Washed?” Robert Griffin III said on Twitter. “PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS MOTHER SUCKING NAME. His 18 to 3 TD to int ratio s one of the best in the entire NFL. And S/O to Sean Payton too. He stopped talking about other coaches and started coaching his tail off.”

Russell Wilson completed 24-of-29 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 30 yards in the Broncos' win over the Bills. The upset win brings the Broncos to 4-5 and keeps some playoff hopes alive.

When Sean Payton came to the Broncos, he was trying to resurrect Wilson and to help the team be competitive again. Wilson has played much better this year in comparison to his first season in Denver, which went about as bad as you can draw up. Wilson is not playing to the level that he did when he was at his peak with the Seattle Seahawks, but this is a much-needed improvement.

The Broncos will be on primetime once again next week on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, who have won two in a row with Josh Dobbs under center. A win against the Vikings would be huge for the Broncos, and could be another game that shows NFL fans that Wilson is back to being a solid quarterback.