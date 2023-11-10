Broncos OL Garett Bolles showered Bills' Von Miller with remarkable praise and even made a prediction about his future

When the Denver Broncos battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Monday Night Football it will mark the first time that legendary pass rusher Von Miller plays against the team with which his greatness is most synonymous. There are sure to be some emotions and strange feelings.

Miller spent 10-and-a-half years with Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He terrified quarterbacks and decimated offensive lines on his way to three First-Team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowls and Super Bowl MVP honors in 2016. His impact among the organization and fans is ever-lasting. A former teammate is expressing his profound appreciation for the 34-year-old linebacker before they lock up in the trenches.

“He’s probably one of my greatest mentors when it comes to learning the left-tackle position,” Garett Bolles said, per Denver Sports' Andrew Mason. “Just so many memories and so many hours of just talking to him…Just helping me understand the game of football when it comes to what a [defensive] end looks at and keeping my shoulders square and using my hands and moving my feet. So, I have nothing but love for him.”

Von Miller's iconic Broncos legacy

Bolles, a former Second-Team All-Pro, is going to be on high alert this Monday when the Bills defense turns its attention to quarterback Russell Wilson. Von Miller is struggling immensely since returning from a torn ACL, but he obviously can never be counted out. His 123.5 career sacks rank inside the top 20 all-time, with his dominance mesmerizing and exhilarating countless Broncos fans.

Boles believes Miller's heart will always belong to Mile High and even foresees a special return in the future.

“You’ve been here for so long, and he’s going to retire a Bronco. I wouldn’t be surprised,” the veteran offensive lineman said. “But his legacy’s still here…Like I say, that’s a legacy that he’s carried, and he will continue to carry.”

The Broncos (3-5) look to build off their momentous Week 8 victory, while the future Hall of Famer and the Bills try to regain their footing. Garett Bolles and the rest of Miller's former Denver teammates will hold onto their past bonds, but after opening kick-off the pleasantries will be much harder to spot.