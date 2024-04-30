The Carolina Panthers are clearly trying to assemble a team around new franchise QB Bryce Young. Carolina traded up in last year's draft to the first overall pick to select Young, but the jury is still out on how good of a pro he'll become. That is largely because his situation and supporting cast were highly suspect during his rookie season. They know that Bryce needs all the help he can get to have a strong sophomore campaign.
To their credit, the Panthers have made a concerted effort to improve at nearly every level of the team. Starting at the top, the team welcomed new general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. The Canales hire is a great move because he has had recent success rescuing the careers of quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield.
The Panthers also made some aggressive moves in free agency. Just focusing on the offensive side of the ball, Carolina brought in two new guards (Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis) both on monster contracts. The Panthers also traded for former Steelers' wide receiver Diontae Johnson and added depth at receiver with David Moore.
Carolina made some gutsy picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including several trades up the board in an effort to quickly form an offense around Bryce Young. Here are our grades for every pick made by the Carolina Panthers.
Panthers 2024 NFL Draft Grades For Every Pick
Xavier Legette – WR – First round (32nd overall)
The Panthers entered the draft with a strong need at wide receiver. Luckily this year featured a deep wide receiver class with talent available all the way into the later rounds. That didn't stop Carolina from trading up to select Xavier Legette in the bottom of the first round. The local kid out of South Carolina is an intriguing prospects who could become the future X receiver for the team. That probably bodes poorly for last year's second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, who profiled the same coming out of college.
Legette's grade gets dinged due to the aggressive trade up, especially when other talented receivers were still on the board and would have fell to them at pick 33. The expectations that Legette will have to achieve to be viewed as a worthwhile pick are staggering.
Grade: C+
Jonathon Brooks – RB – Second round (46th overall)
Brooks was viewed as the consensus top running back in the class and might have gone in the first round if he weren't recovering from an injury. The Panthers traded up again to select Brooks, who would not have lasted until their next pick. Brooks is an efficient runner who is dangerous in the receiving game. Carolina has big plans for Jonathon Brooks.
Grade: B
Trevin Wallace – LB – Third round (72nd overall)
Wallace was not regarded as one of the top linebacker prospects before the draft, but he went off the board before many of the bigger names. He will sit and learn behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell and could become a future starter for the Panthers.
Grade: C
Ja'Tavion Sanders – TE – Fourth round (101st overall)
Sanders has a chance to become the top tight end in Carolina by the end of the regular season. He is a dangerous pass catcher who can bring another element to a Panthers team that has lacked a real playmaker at tight end since Greg Olsen. Excellent value in the fourth round.
Grade: B+
Chau Smith-Wade – CB – Fifth round (157th overall)
Carolina takes a flyer on cornerback with Smith-Wade. Love the process, but hard to get too excited about a player who is no sure thing to make the final 53-man roster.
Grade: C+
Jaden Crumedy – DT – Sixth round (200th overall)
Crumedy played defensive tackle in college but projects as mainly a 3-4 defensive end with the Panthers. He fits the mold of the type of player the Panthers want moving forward on defense. Crumedy currently projects as long-term rotational depth at best for Carolina. That would not be a bad return for a sixth-round pick.
Grade: B
Michael Barrett – LB – Seventh round (240th overall)
Barrett is another inside linebacker drafted to the Panthers. He is a sure tackler in open space but does not possess the size (5'11” 233lbs) you might want from an inside linebacker. He will serve as depth and likely a special teamer in 2024.
Grade: B-