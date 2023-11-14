Russell Wilson poured water all over the artificial intelligence robots that didn't think his TD to Courtland Sutton was possible.

The Denver Broncos battled the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, hoping to score an upset victory on the road.

Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton stole the show early on with a play that no AI robots, let alone humans, could have predicted. The Broncos refused to engage in Patrick Surtain II talks prior to the trade deadline, according to the rumor mill.

Former Super Bowl champion Von Miller of the Bills shared his thoughts on playing the Broncos for the first time since being traded in 2021.

As the game unfolded, the Broncos and their fans quickly realized that QB Russell Wilson and receiver Courtland Sutton came to play. A second-quarter, vintage Wilson scramble and heave to the left corner of the end zone made the Sportscenter Top 10 plays list on the evening and gave the Broncos a considerable lead.

“That was an incredible throw and an even better catch,” one fan said about the play. “Toe tap perfection,” another fan said, calling to mind the ‘Toe Drag Swag' motto of former NFL receiver Nate Burleson.

“Wow. What focus. How did he do that?” another fan added.

The game continued on its natural course with the Bills tying things up thanks to a third quarter touchdown.

Meanwhile, NFL stat geeks and fans alike attempted to reconcile what they had just witnessed. The statistical improbability of the Broncos' insane play vs. the Bills was not lost on Next Gen Stats on X.

Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era. 🔹 Scramble Distance: 16.3 yds

🔹 Air Distance: 37.8 yds

🔹 Sideline Distance: -0.7 yds Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1rO4I6h7aR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2023

Sutton had just 49 yards receiving to lead the Broncos as the game entered its final minutes. A low scoring affair between the two teams careened toward what could be a photo finish in upstate New York.