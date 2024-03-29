The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Rockets are 37-35 this season, and they have won 10 straight games. Their win streak has them within a game of 1oth place in the Western Conference. Houston has also beaten the Jazz twice this season. In those two games, Fred VanVleet has averaged 26.0 points and 7.0 assists per game. Jalen Green is right behind him at 24.0 points per game. Alperen Segun had a very good game in his one game played, but he will not be active in this one. Cam Whitmore is also inactive for the game.
The Jazz are 29-44 this season, and they have lost seven straight games. With that, they are already eliminated from playoff contention. In their two games against the Rockets this season, Colin Sexton is averaging 24.0 points and 6.5 assists per game. Lauri Markannen dropped 22 points and nine rebounds in his one game played against Houston. Jordan Clarkson missed Wednesday's game, so he is questionable for this one.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Jazz Odds
Houston Rockets: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -275
Utah Jazz: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +225
Over: 229.5 (-110)
Under: 229.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ TV
TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ TV
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Houston has dominated Utah this season. They have scored 147 and 127 points in the two matchups. When the Rockets score over 120 points this season, they are 15-7. When the Jazz allow more than 120 points this season, they are 5-28. With how well the Rockets are playing at the moment, and their ability to score against the Jazz, they should be able to cover this spread with ease.
On the season, the Jazz are allowing 120.8 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. Teams also have the ninth-highest field goal percentage, highest three-point percentage, and fourth-fewest turnovers per game. Teams have a very easy time getting things going offensively against the Jazz, and the Rockets should be able to take advantage of that.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
Utah needs to play well offensively if they want to cover this spread. The Jazz do not play good defense, as mentioned, so their offense has to be solid. They do not have Jordan Clarkson, but Markannen is their best player, and he is healthy. Utah does score 116.5 points per game, which is 11th-best in all of basketball. If they can keep up offensively, they should be able to keep this game close enough to cover the spread.
Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick
I am not sure how close this game will get. The Rockets have been able to crush the Jazz this season, and they are scoring at a high rate. I do expect that to continue, but I also expect the Jazz to do some scoring as well. Nonetheless, I like the Rockets to cover this spread. The Jazz are on a losing streak while the Rockets are on a winning streak, so the Rockets should be able to do some scoring and cover this spread on the road.
Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -7 (-110)