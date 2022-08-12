Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline

The Houston Rockets have former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein to their frontcourt.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. Cauley-Stein will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp.

Before joining the Rockets, Cauley-Stein spent time on four other NBA teams. He was taken by the Sacramento Kings with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

Willie Cauley-Stein has appeared in 422 career games. He has career averages of 8.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game. Throughout his career, he has shot an average of 54.4%

Last season, Willie Cauley-Stein spent time with both the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers. While he played with both teams, he appeared in just 20 total games. He averaged 1.7 points per game, 2.0 rebounds per game, and 0.5 assists per game. He shot a career-low 45.7% from the floor.

Before being lottery selected, Willie Cauley-Stein spent three years at the University of Kentucky. He appeared in 105 collegiate games. During this stretch, he averaged 8.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, and o.9 assists per game.

Cauley-Stein will be joining a Houston Rockets frontcourt that currently has Boban Marjanovic and Alperen Sengun at the center position.

The Rockets have assembled a team led by young talent. Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr, Kevin Porter, and Jabari Smith are set to headline this team.

With so many young players at the forefront, adding proven veterans could be helpful. Players like Willie Cauley-Stein, Eric Gordon, and Dennis Schroder will help guide this young roster.