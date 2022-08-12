‘I just want every fan to be patient with us’: Jalen Green doubles down on message to fans about rebuilding Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a lot of young talent headlined by Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. However, the Rockets are far from ready to translate that talent into wins. Their key players are still acclimating to the NBA and are bringing in more rookies that will seemingly get lots of playing time.

Green said that the Rockets are going to work hard but that they also will need some time to develop. The First-Team All-Rookie member reiterated that stance on CNN. “We’re a young team. We’re in the middle of a rebuild,” Green said. “We’re trying to make sure everyone has the same mindset to learn how to win and just take it day by day just to get better [and] be the best version of themselves…I just want every fan to be patient with us. We’re working. We’re in the lab.”

Green averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season. His outstanding scoring abilities were on full display for the Rockets, who won only 20 games last season, the fewest in the NBA.

Patience will be key for Houston fans. Adding Smith to the young core will be super helpful — and Green is excited to play with him — but they will likely remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. Although this will get the Rockets in a position to land Victor Wembanyama, it also means that they will not be very competitive yet again.

Jalen Green’s outlook on the situation is good to have, as he understands the situation he is in perfectly. His hard work and that of his teammates will be key in order to make the Rockets a playoff team again. Green, Smith and Sengun also have rookies Tari Eason and TyTy Washington to support them, along with Josh Christopher, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Usman Garuba.