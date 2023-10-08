The New Orleans Saints' quarterback, Derek Carr, has been practicing with limitations on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Recall that he sustained an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the injury, he started in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first game back in Week 1, Carr threw for 305 yards as the Saints beat the Tennessee Titans. However, his performance has declined since then. Take note that he failed to reach 150 yards in his last two games. This indicates that he hasn't fully recovered from his shoulder injury.

The Saints' decision to limit Carr's participation is crucial. The franchise recognizes his importance and wants to prevent any further damage to his shoulder. This is why most were pleasantly surprised when news was announced he would play in Week 5 as the Saints face the New England Patriots.