The New Orleans Saints' quarterback, Derek Carr, has been practicing with limitations on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Recall that he sustained an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the injury, he started in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his first game back in Week 1, Carr threw for 305 yards as the Saints beat the Tennessee Titans. However, his performance has declined since then. Take note that he failed to reach 150 yards in his last two games. This indicates that he hasn't fully recovered from his shoulder injury.
The Saints' decision to limit Carr's participation is crucial. The franchise recognizes his importance and wants to prevent any further damage to his shoulder. This is why most were pleasantly surprised when news was announced he would play in Week 5 as the Saints face the New England Patriots.
#Saints QB Derek Carr, listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury, will play today vs #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/Q1jAmUPqSc
— NFL NEWS 🏈 (@CrazyNFL_) October 8, 2023
What Happened to Derek Carr?
Carr suffered the injury in Week 3 at Lambeau Field after being sacked in the third quarter of that game. Jameis Winston stepped in to finish the game in place of Carr. Initially thought to be a more severe injury, it was ultimately diagnosed as an AC joint sprain.
Carr's availability in Week 5 poses a risk not only for him but also for two of the Saints' top offensive players. These are wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. Not surprisingly, they both rely on a healthy Carr to boost their statistics.
Through four games, Carr has recorded two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 80.1 passer rating. Those are certainly not Pro-Bowl-level numbers. They also won't make the Saints playoff contenders anytime soon. Of course, it's still relatively early in the season. Carr can still turn things around. However, much of his ability will depend on his health and recovery from this injury.