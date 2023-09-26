The New Orleans Saints dropped a heartbreaker on the road to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as Derek Carr was forced to exit the contest with a sprained AC joint. Jordan Love and the Packers took advantage, winning 18-17 as the Saints were unable to get much going with Jameis Winston under center.

The Saints originally got a best case scenario injury update on Carr that had fans expecting positive things going forward. Running back Alvin Kamara shared his unique reaction to his return from suspension recently.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen updated his starting quarterback's injury situation on Monday night with news that the former Oakland Raiders signal caller will likely be out against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers this coming Sunday.

While Saints’ HC Dennis Allen characterized Derek Carr and his sprained AC joint as week to week, the team is going to be cautious with its QB and it would be a surprise if Carr played Sunday vs the Bucs. So it’s setting up as Saints’ QB Jameis Winston vs. his former team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2023

Carr's injury will likely lead to Winston getting a shot at his former team the Buccaneers in New Orleans. Winston passed for over 4,000 yards twice with the Buccaneers and over 5,000 yards once in five seasons with the Central Florida team.

“Winston legacy game,” one fan said in response on Twitter.

“Winston 30/30 incoming,” another fan said, referencing the former Florida State quarterback's infamous 33 touchdown, 30 interception season in 2019 with the Buccaneers.

Winston had a QB rating of 69.8 with the Saints in 2021, the best mark of his career. He played in just seven games with the team but racked up 14 touchdowns against three interceptions in limited action.

“Baker Mayfield vs. Jameis Winston, the last two number one picks at QB that are considered journeymen…I freaking love it,” another commenter said on X, referencing the likely matchup at the position.