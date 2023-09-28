Derek Carr has the New Orleans Saints off to a 2-1 start in his first year with the team. Unfortunately for the veteran quarterback, he may have to wait to help them improve on that record as he navigates a shoulder injury.

The Saints' Week 4 opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means Carr will get to witness the thunderous tensions between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore for the first time. The 32-year-old surely wants to be in action to help New Orleans' offense, which will now feature Alvin Kamara following his suspension, put up the points in front of its home crowd against a hated rival.

Carr swears he will be doing everything he can to play in Week 4, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“I do anything and everything I can with my rehab, everything with the trainers, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys and if I can play, I'll play,” Derek Carr said, via NFL.com. “If I physically just can't play, then I can't play. But if I'm out there, that means I'm, you know, there's no fear of re-injury, there's no fear of this, there's no fear of being able to help the football team. And so, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there but never hurt the team at the same time.”

The Saints recently added a contingency plan at QB in the event that Carr will be held out. If Carr is unable to go, he has full confidence that Jameis Winston can lead the Saints on Sunday afternoon.