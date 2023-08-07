NFL training camps are in full swing across the country as the first full slate of preseason games begin in just a few days. The regular season is quickly approaching as well as the first game of the 2023 season is exactly one month away. The important thing for every team is to get ready for the season while keeping everyone healthy. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, one receiver was dealt a recent injury.

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is expected to be out for a few weeks, according to a tweet from NOF. Shaheed is currently battling a groin injury and will not play likely for the entire preseason, however, he will be ready to go for week one of the regular season. The Saints are planning to play their starters in their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Rashid Shaheed had a solid season last year for New Orleans. He hauled in 28 receptions for 488 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He averaged 17.4 YPC.

This should be an interesting season for the Saints as it's always an adventure when a team is breaking in a new quarterback. That will be the case this year as Derek Carr is expected to be the new QB1 in New Orleans.

If Shaheed does get healthy before the regular season like he is expected to, that would be great news for Saints fans, and for Carr. New Orleans has some talented receivers that should be able to make Carr's life a little bit easier. Chris Olave is one of those guys, and it sounds like he's been having a terrific camp. A huge key for the team will certainly be keeping their play-makers healthy.