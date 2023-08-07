The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their first season with Derek Carr as the starting quarterback. With their preseason opener coming up against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints do plan on giving their starters a look, reports Nola.com's Luke Johnson.

“It's a new season, a new group, and I want to see our guys play.”

This is what Saints head coach Dennis Allen had to say about the starters potentially getting some playing time against the Chiefs. He went on to emphasize that the first preseason game is the only contest that they are focusing on as of right now.

“At least in the first preseason game, and then we'll see where we're at.”

Saints fans can thus plan on seeing Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and the rest of the starters in preseason week 1. It will be a great benchmark for New Orleans in gauging where they look so far under Carr, and what they need to do going forward to prepare for the regular season.

It will be very interesting to see what the Saints do to start at running back given the recent setbacks at the position. Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the regular season, while Eno Benjamin tore his Achilles and is out for the year. This leaves Jamaal Williams as the primary running back on the roster, although it would come as no surprise to see the Saints go out and sign a free agent running back.

Stay tuned into more news out of Saints training camp, and be ready to see the starters out there to begin the preseason.