The New Orleans Saints are bringing in former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt for a visit amid a flurry of issues at the position. Meanwhile, the Saints are also bringing in former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings for a visit alongside Hunt, reports ESPN's Dianna Russini.

“The Saints are not only working out running back Kareem Hunt, they are also working out linebacker Anthony Barr today, per source.”

Anthony Barr will be visiting a Saints team that has a linebacker corps led by Demario Davis. He would be an intriguing add for the Saints, although not as interesting as Kareem Hunt. With the Saints down Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the season and Eno Benjamin for the entirety of the year with a torn Achilles, the New Orleans running back room needs some desperate reinforcements.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of right now, Jamaal Williams will be leading the Saints running backs to start the year, followed by Kendre Miller and Dwayne Washington. Adding Hunt would make a lot of sense with all of the recent setbacks to the RB position in New Orleans.

In terms of linebacker, Barr is working out for a position group led by Davis and with Pete Werner and Zack Baun alongside him in the starting lineup. Barr could definitely be an impact player if the Saints give him a chance, so stay tuned into any more updates in regards to a potential signing. With the Saints gunning to take the NFC South this year, both Hunt and Barr could be solid adds in helping them accomplish their goals.